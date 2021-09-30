Menu
Sister Joanne Eustice CDP
1923 - 2021
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX
Sr. Joanne Eustice

Sister Joanne Raymonda, CDP (formerly Sister Mary Scholastica), entered eternal life on September 25, 2021. She was 98. She was born April 19, 1923, Tulsa, Oklahoma, the oldest of nine children. Her parents were Joseph Hugh and Zeanna (Clote) Eustice. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1945. Teaching music was her calling. It was the melody of her life.

Sister Joanne earned a Bachelor and Master's of Arts from Our Lady of the Lake College. She taught music in schools in Texas and Oklahoma for 53 years. This included 22 years as a piano teacher at St. Pius X School, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Survivors include: her sister, Eileen Hinckley; sister-in-law, Billie Eustice; numerous nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Divine Providence

A Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, October 1, at 11:00 am. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel, San Antonio, Texas

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Chapel
TX
