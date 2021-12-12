Joanne Segner
Joanne Segner, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully into Heaven to be with Jesus and her departed family members on December 6, 2021. She was born in Hayesville, NC, on Christmas Eve, 1933.
Joanne was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard, Edward, and Todd and her sisters, Alice and Louise. She is survived by Karl, her husband of 63 years and her children, Sonja, Keith, and Mark and Mark's wife, Alycia; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Phillip.
Joanne enjoyed being with and nurturing small children, which included teaching at preschools and Sunday schools.
A private memorial service was held at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel and burial at Calvary Cemetery on December 11, 2021. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 12, 2021.