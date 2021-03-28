Jody Lynn FinchJody Lynn Finch passed away on March 22, 2021 at the age of 63 and has now met her Savior, Jesus Christ. The 2nd Daughter of Ken and Carmen Finch was born January 13, 1958 in Dallas, Texas. She attended TCC where she obtained her LPN. From there Jody went to college at NSU where she graduated with a degree in social work. Jody's love for social work had her continuing her education to get her Master's degree from OU Tulsa.Jody had a passion for nursing, social work and a love for all animals with dogs being Jody's favorite. She was a member of The Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa.Services were held Friday, March 26, 2021, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at