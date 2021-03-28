Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jody Lynn Finch
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Jody Lynn Finch

Jody Lynn Finch passed away on March 22, 2021 at the age of 63 and has now met her Savior, Jesus Christ.  The 2nd Daughter of Ken and Carmen Finch was born January 13, 1958 in Dallas, Texas. She attended TCC where she obtained her LPN. From there Jody went to college at NSU where she graduated with a degree in social work. Jody's love for social work had her continuing her education to get her Master's degree from OU Tulsa.

Jody had a passion for nursing, social work and a love for all animals with dogs being Jody's favorite. She was a member of The Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa. 

Services were held Friday, March 26, 2021, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moore's Southlawn Chapel
9350 East, Tulsa, OK
Mar
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Moore's Southlawn Chapel
9350 East, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ken,Carmen, we are sorry about your lost, We did not know that you had lost your daughter. We Love you and what ever we can do,please call us. Herb and Joan Nance
Herbert Nance Sr.and Joan
March 28, 2021
You have my sympathy. I am sorry for your loss. I was with Jody on the pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes. We enjoyed a boat cruise together our last night in Paris. Eternal rest upon her soul. May she rest in peace.
Louanne Smith
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results