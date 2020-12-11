Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joe P. Maxey
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Joe P. Maxey

Joe P. Maxey, 92, passed away December 9, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Joe was born March 24, 1928 in Shawnee, OK, to George and Veda Maxey. He was lovingly called "Buddy" by all that knew him well.

He is survived by two sons and their wives, Joe P., also known as Buck (and Candy) Maxey Jr. of Dallas and Carter W. (and Mary) Maxey; two grandsons, Grant Maxey and Clinton B. Maxey II and his wife, Tori; a niece, Barbara Jane Brown-Faulconer and her husband, Jim. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jane Maxey and their son, Clinton B. Maxey; a brother, George Maxey; and both parents.

Joe attended the University of Oklahoma, but left to serve in the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne during the occupation of Japan after WWII. He was a proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, along with his 2 brothers-in-law, father-in-law and all three sons. Joe had a long career in the oil business, having worked for several oil companies including President of Harvard Oil, Creek Exploration.

Joe and Jane eventually settled in Tulsa where he worked for Williams Exploration and Adams Exploration. In 1986, along with his wife, Jane and son, Carter Maxey, they opened the family-owned real estate business, Jane Maxey Realtors, later affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens and GMAC Real Estate. They ultimately sold the business in 2009. Joe and Jane were active members of South Tulsa Baptist Church. His wife, Jane suffered a stroke three years ago and prior to her death, he spent every day sitting by her side in the hospital or nursing home. Above all, Joe will live on through the lives he touched as a Christian, a husband, a father, an uncle and a grandfather. A private family service will be held in Shawnee, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Tulsa Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Such a sweet soul. Jane and Buddy made a huge impact in my life and I love their sweet family. May they both rest in peace. They are tremendously missed.
Donna Frailey
December 19, 2020
It was a pleasure working with the entire Maxey family back in the GMAC days. Our thoughts & prayers go out to all of you! It was a pleasure to know him! With love, Monica & Donna.
Monica Calhoun & Donna Frailey
December 19, 2020
Was my privilege to be Joe & Jane's pastor at South Tulsa Baptist for many years. I hold them in such fond memory!
Larry Wileman
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results