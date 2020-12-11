Joe P. Maxey
Joe P. Maxey, 92, passed away December 9, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Joe was born March 24, 1928 in Shawnee, OK, to George and Veda Maxey. He was lovingly called "Buddy" by all that knew him well.
He is survived by two sons and their wives, Joe P., also known as Buck (and Candy) Maxey Jr. of Dallas and Carter W. (and Mary) Maxey; two grandsons, Grant Maxey and Clinton B. Maxey II and his wife, Tori; a niece, Barbara Jane Brown-Faulconer and her husband, Jim. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jane Maxey and their son, Clinton B. Maxey; a brother, George Maxey; and both parents.
Joe attended the University of Oklahoma, but left to serve in the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne during the occupation of Japan after WWII. He was a proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, along with his 2 brothers-in-law, father-in-law and all three sons. Joe had a long career in the oil business, having worked for several oil companies including President of Harvard Oil, Creek Exploration.
Joe and Jane eventually settled in Tulsa where he worked for Williams Exploration and Adams Exploration. In 1986, along with his wife, Jane and son, Carter Maxey, they opened the family-owned real estate business, Jane Maxey Realtors, later affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens and GMAC Real Estate. They ultimately sold the business in 2009. Joe and Jane were active members of South Tulsa Baptist Church. His wife, Jane suffered a stroke three years ago and prior to her death, he spent every day sitting by her side in the hospital or nursing home. Above all, Joe will live on through the lives he touched as a Christian, a husband, a father, an uncle and a grandfather. A private family service will be held in Shawnee, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Tulsa Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, 2020.