Joel ZeligsonJoel Zeligson was born on April 30, 1942 in Tulsa, OK, to Sam and Mary Zeligson. He graduated from Edison High School in 1960 and joined the Air Force in 1963 as a radio communicator. Joel was a devoted fan of jazz and attended the Newport Jazz Festival in 1957, 1958 and 1959. His love for music did not end there as he was an avid supporter of Tulsa Opera attending for many decades.Joel married Betsy Zeligson in 1968, married 53 years. He is survived by his sister, Claudia (Owen); 2 children, Scott (Lauren) and Jill (Brad); and one grandson, Miles.Later in life, Joel found great significant meaning in the study of Judaism and was very steadfast in his beliefs until his last days. He had a keen intellect and was a voracious reader, always wanting to know more and learn more. He also found great fulfillment in his retirement doing taxes for VITA, Tulsa Area United Way and Goodwill. He enjoyed working with those that needed the most help and were the most vulnerable in the community.