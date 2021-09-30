Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joel Zeligson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Joel Zeligson

Joel Zeligson was born on April 30, 1942 in Tulsa, OK, to Sam and Mary Zeligson. He graduated from Edison High School in 1960 and joined the Air Force in 1963 as a radio communicator. Joel was a devoted fan of jazz and attended the Newport Jazz Festival in 1957, 1958 and 1959. His love for music did not end there as he was an avid supporter of Tulsa Opera attending for many decades.

Joel married Betsy Zeligson in 1968, married 53 years. He is survived by his sister, Claudia (Owen); 2 children, Scott (Lauren) and Jill (Brad); and one grandson, Miles.

Later in life, Joel found great significant meaning in the study of Judaism and was very steadfast in his beliefs until his last days. He had a keen intellect and was a voracious reader, always wanting to know more and learn more. He also found great fulfillment in his retirement doing taxes for VITA, Tulsa Area United Way and Goodwill. He enjoyed working with those that needed the most help and were the most vulnerable in the community.

https://www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com/
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Joel. What a kind and caring person. Betsy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Margo
margo altman blumenthal
October 1, 2021
Joel was truly one of the good guys. For almost 20 years he volunteered in the VITA tax program. He was inquisitive, dedicated and a wonderful asset to the tax program. He was my go-to problem solver and a dear friend. He will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathies to Betsy and family.
Becky West
Work
September 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Betsy and the entire Zeligson family. Joel was a kind gentleman, a brilliant and gracious man and a true mensch. Todd and Tamar Singer
Todd Singer
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results