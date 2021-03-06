John Bart



John Randall Bart passed away at his home in Moyers, OK,on February 25, 2021. John was born September 20, 1954 to John H. Bart and Billie Jean (Knight) Bart.



He grew up in Broken Arrow, OK, graduating from Broken Arrow High School. John began his service to his country and communities at age 17, when he joined the United States Navy and served as a Navy Corpsman assigned to the Marine Corps for eight years. Upon leaving the Navy, he joined the Oceanside, CA Police Department. After serving in Angels' Camp, CA and Corcoran, CA, he retired after 20 years as Chief of Police in Sanger, CA. He was a tenured instructor at West Hill College in Coalinga, CA. John was a lifetime member of the American Legion, serving in many positions including Judge Advocate and Adjutant. He was a member of the Sanger Masonic Lodge and served in numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He returned to Oklahoma to live in Moyers, OK.



He is survived by his wife Anita Bart (Gough); sons, John P. Bart and wife Linnea, and Phillip A. Bart and wife Emily; daughter, Kalia Takabayashi; brother, Woody Bart and wife Tammie; stepfather, Don Calaway; stepsons, Benjamin Noyce and wife Michelle, Gregory Noyce and wife Judy, and Andrew Noyce and wife Jaqueline; 12 grandchildren; and aunt, Nancy Bart Smith and husband Dennis.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. Bart and Billie Jean Bart (Knight).



Services was held on Friday, March 5, 2021, with viewing beginning at 11AM with services following at 12:30 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel in Broken Arrow, OK.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion Post 23, Sanger, CA, PO Box 341, Sanger, CA 93657.



Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 6, 2021.