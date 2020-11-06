John Charles Duffy, Jr.John Charles Duffy, Jr. passed away surrounded by his family on November 4, 2020. He was the son of Mary (Kealey) and Jack Duffy and was born in Philadelphia on April 30, 1953. He lived his entire life in Tulsa where he attended Marquette Grade School, graduated Bishop Kelley High School in 1971, and attended University of Oklahoma and Tulsa University. In 1982, he married the love of his life, Kathy (Morgan) Duffy. John was previously employed by Cities Services. In 1985, he and his father started Dufco Inc., an oil and gas business.A true Irishman, John loved passionately. His greatest loves were his family and sports and was happiest when the two intertwined. An avid fan of playing and watching sports, he would be the loudest fan cheering whether for his son, Kevin Duffy, when he played on the baseball diamond or basketball court; his granddaughters on the soccer field, cross country course, track, basketball or volleyball court; or the Philadelphia Eagles.John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy Duffy; his children, Kevin (Laura) Duffy, Ashley (Wade) Harlan Scott, and Steven Harlan; 7 granddaughters, Sarah and Elise Duffy, Chloe, Ella, and Lila Scott, Morgan and Hallie Harlan; and 1 grandson, Hunter Fox; his sisters, Marie Sinnett, Maureen (Fred) Hoffman, Bernadette Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Phyllis and Vurnell Morgan; sister, Patricia Kane; nephew, Charles Sinnett; and niece, Sarah Kane.A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Cathedral on Saturday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made in John's name to Bishop Kelley High School, the place that brought him such joy, memories, and friends.