John Cody



John Eugene Cody of Denver, CO passed away on December 13, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10am at St. Pius X Church, 1727 S. 75th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK 74112. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 9101 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74137 on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:30am.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.