John William Conwell
John William Conwell, 79, of Inola, Oklahoma passed away on March 12, 2022. He lived a long life full of love, family, adventure, and music. John is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Cooper-Conwell, daughter Kimberly Conwell-Leigh, son John Conwell, stepsons Jon Cooper and Andy Cooper, his brother Jene Conwell, four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life for John March 26th, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Inola United Methodist Church. 26th, 2022, 11:00 am, at the Inola United Methodist Church. Full obituary can be found at www.fitzgeralfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.