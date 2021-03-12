John Arnold Gibson
John Arnold Gibson, 65, former Little Axe, Oklahoma, resident passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Claremore, Oklahoma. Tribal Rites will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at Brendle Corner with George Blanchard officiating. Burial will be Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, at Absentee Shawnee Tribe Burial Grounds under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 12, 2021.