John Arnold Gibson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cooper Funeral Home - Wanette
120 N. Clarady
Wanette, OK
John Arnold Gibson

John Arnold Gibson, 65, former Little Axe, Oklahoma, resident passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Claremore, Oklahoma. Tribal Rites will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at Brendle Corner with George Blanchard officiating. Burial will be Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, at Absentee Shawnee Tribe Burial Grounds under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Burial
Absentee Shawnee Tribe Burial Grounds
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home - Wanette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
