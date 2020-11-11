Menu
John Kenneth Hamby, 89, passed away at Saint Francis Hospital on November 8, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19 and Lung cancer. He was born January 18, 1931 in Alton, Illinois, to Otis and Margaret Hamby and graduated Alton Memorial High School. He then attended Rolla School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri, where he graduated with a degree in petroleum engineering. He then married his best friend, Mary Wilson Lambie, on January 24, 1953. He served in the United States Army at Fort Valley Forge. After the service, John worked for Texaco in several communities as a petroleum engineer retiring in Tulsa in 1991.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Mary; sister, Peggy Yenne; grandchildren, Matthew Allen Clark and Sarah Jean Clark. He is survived by daughters, Nancy and husband, Ben Clark (Tulsa, OK) and Jean and husband, John Hinton (Montgomery, TX); many nieces and nephews.

John was a member of Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian where he served as Elder, Deacon and volunteer. He was active in the Kirk Karpenters Ministry building wheelchair ramps and doing home repairs. He was an advocate for Goodland Academy Home supported by the Kirk and in the special needs' ministry Pathways as a volunteer and mentor for many years.

Due to the current rise in COVID infections the family is holding a private inurnment ceremony.

The family requests donations be made to Pathways in care of Kirk of the Hills, 4102 E. 51st St., Tulsa OK 74136 or Goodland Academy, 1216 Old Spring Rd., Hugo, OK 74743. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Although I only got to know John in the past 10 years I loved being with him and talking with him. He always had a smile and something positive to say when we spoke. He was a great example to me as leader of his family and a man who loved The Lord. My condolences and love to his awesome family. See you in heaven brother John.
Jim Holder
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of meeting John at one of the Christmas luncheons at Kirk of the Hills for the Pathways program. He pulled me aside and expressed how much he just loved my son, Mason. He will be missed. (Hugs)
Jaclyn Walton-Brylczyk
November 10, 2020