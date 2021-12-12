Menu
John R. McGinley Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
John R. McGinley, Jr.

John R. McGinley, Jr. passed away December 9, 2021. He was born on July 4, 1930 and was raised in Tulsa by his parents, John and Zuleme McGinley. He attended elementary school at Marquette and graduated from Cascia Hall High School in 1948. He earned his Bachelor's degree in 1952 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He returned to Tulsa and married the love of his life, Catherine Brown, in 1953. They celebrated 66 years of marriage together. In 1955 he entered the Air Force and was stationed in Orlando, Florida, where he served as an officer in a tactical missile squadron. Upon their return to Tulsa, John attended the University of Tulsa obtaining his Master's degree in 1963. A scholar throughout his life, he chose to pursue his doctorate in geophysics at the California Institute of Technology which he obtained in 1969. Upon graduation the family moved to Houston where John was employed by Esso Production Research Company as a research geophysicist until the family returned to Tulsa to stay in 1976. For the remainder of his life, he was an independent oil and gas producer. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the Seismological Society of America.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine and his sister, Mary Martha McGinley. He is survived by his four children, John and his wife, Judy; Katie and her husband, Steve Dewar; Margie and her husband, Merrell Miller and Bridget and her husband, Steve Zastrow. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Maddie Miller, Isabella Harris and Mac Zastrow and by his brother, Patrick McGinley and his wife, Coleen.

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 12, 2021.
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Mr and Mrs McGinley were dear friends of my parents, Janet and Joe Berrey and truly loved by our entire family. RIP
Janet Sadeghi
December 19, 2021
