John Michael Pickens
John Michael Pickens of Tulsa, OK, passed away February 14, 2021. Born December 26, 1949 in Muskogee, OK. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Pickens; dad, Bill Lee; three sons and their spouses, Jonathan Pickens and Braden Tripp, Michael Pickens and Corey Thompson, Chris Pickens and Tracy Pickens; as well his grandchildren, Enrique Pickens, Caroline Pickens, and Chloe Pickens; and his siblings, James Kent Pickens and Kim (Pickens) Stubbs; and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Mae Lee and his father, James Jack Pickens.
John proudly served his Country in the United States Air Force, where he served as a Crew Chief on the Hercules C130 during the Vietnam Conflict. He was deeply proud of his service to his country. After his Honorable Discharge he completed his Bachelor's degree in Finance. He went on to work in the petroleum industry until his early retirement in 2002.
John bravely fought his battle with Parkinson's for over 30 years with grace and dignity. He will be remembered as a son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, teacher, coach, fighter, and a man of wisdom. He was a dedicated, loving man who faced life challenges with grit and grace. He was very passionate about his lineage as a member of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution.
Service will be at Moore's Southlawn on March 19th at 9:30am and he will be interred at Fort Gibson National Military Cemetery at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks to please consider a donation in John's name to the Veterans Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 17, 2021.