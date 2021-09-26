John Piercey
Dr. Johnnie ("John") Keith Piercey, builder, urban planner and investment banker, died on August 15, 2021, aged 80.
To those who lived in Tulsa then, the early 1980s were magnetic. While the national scene was somewhat flat, a local dynamo hummed along in Tulsa, infusing the city with energy and excitement. Tulsa was showing what could be achieved with vision, cooperation, a "can-do" attitude, and of course, cash.
Central to this dynamic energy were two individuals poles apart, then-Mayor Jim Inhofe and his Director of City Development, Dr. John Piercey. Tulsa World columnist, Ken Neal tagged them perfectly as the "odd couple". A Democrat, John Piercey was the chief advisor and right arm of a strong conservative Republican mayor always ready to put his Democratic opponents on the defensive. Mayor Inhofe's reliance on Dr. Piercey's scholarly intellect for expertise continually amazed pundits in both political parties. What the two men shared was an ability to decide on a project and then move forward to accomplish it regardless of political risk. With their combined vision, they sought projects that would increase opportunities for all citizens, especially minorities, older Americans, and the disadvantaged, to enter the mainstream of Tulsa's economic and community life. A key to realizing this goal was revitalizing neighborhoods throughout Tulsa — a turnaround that could only be accomplished by meeting the city's capital improvement needs.
Highlights of their successful projects include: the reorganization of the city development department; funding renewal projects through the passage of the one-cent sales tax for capital projects in 1980, the hotel-motel tax, and the $94.3 million general obligation bond issue passed in 1983; the low-water dam across the Arkansas River; the Assembly Center expansion and parking garage; the Greenwood market; the Union Depot and related Archer Street renovation; the Lansing intercity industrial park; and the downtown assessment district.
Prior to his time in city government, Dr. Piercey played a critical and previously unfilled role at the Metropolitan Tulsa Chamber of Commerce: research expert on the public economics of Tulsa. Because of the quality and usefulness of the Chamber's research, Tulsa government officials, businesses and other entities had at their fingertips information that could be beneficial to them.
In June of 1983, Dr. Piercey left city government and entered the business community. He first joined Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., as vice-president for public finance, where he continued for decades his service to identify and see through to completion projects benefitting businesses and citizens of both the City and County of Tulsa. Later in his business career, he branched out into residential real estate and dabbled in building several homes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; and son, Carey. He is survived by his son, Rear Admiral Patrick Piercey, who recently retired from the Navy after over 35 years of active duty; and grandchildren, Evan, Taylor, Emma, Rebecca and Andrew.
Dr. Piercey's memorial celebration will be held on October 2 at 10:00 am in the Chapel at Memorial Park, Tulsa. www.memorialparktulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.