Very shocked by this news, Johnnie Keith was such a vibrant, full of life guy. He will be greatly missed. We were privileged to correspond by phone in December 2020. Had a wonderful visit and reminisced about old times of our youth all the way to the time I attended one of his seminars in the 1990's. So thankful I had that last opportunity to talk to him. We will be attending his memorial service. Thinking about you all and praying for peace and comfort.

Jimmy and Lowayne Piercey Family October 1, 2021