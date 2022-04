John H. Pierson



January 26, 1943 - April 1, 2018



You approached each day with enthusiasm, anticipating what good would come. What others saw as obstacles, you saw as opportunities to improve, make better. You so enjoyed a challenge, a contest, a problem to solve. Your enthusiasm, optimism and beautiful smile are sorely missed. You are loved, cherished. Always



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 1, 2022.