John Raymond Nelson, 58, of Lewisville, Texas, died peacefully November 6, 2020 as a result of multiple strokes. He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita "Terry" Betty Holmes Nelson.



He will be missed by his son, Andrew Nelson and daughter, Madison Nelson; father, William C. Nelson; siblings, David Nelson (Margret), Roberta Brightwell (Ron), Raymond Nelson, and James Nelson (Joy); along with his nieces, Robyn Brightwell Shaheen (Donald), Mary Brightwell, Ansley Nelson, Camille Nelson; and nephew, James Nelson Jr.



John was born July 15, 1962 in Lincoln, Nebraska and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah where his life long passion for trout fishing began and Tulsa, Oklahoma.



A 1980 graduate of Tulsa East Central High School, he was a three year letterman and district all-star at right tackle. The first in his family to attend college, he graduated Oklahoma Christian College in 1984 before receiving his commission in the United State Marine Corps. After his honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant in 1990 he completed his Master's of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University also in 1990.



John was a founding member of the GANG, "Glorious Association of Nice Guys", at Garnett Road Church of Christ and will be missed by his lifelong friends, Mike Matthews, Dan Taylor, Keith Francis, James Nelson, Steve Gordon and Dr. Jeff McIlroy who preceded him in death.



John was an active volunteer for the Dallas Amputee Network, the Dallas Amputee Coalition, and frequent visitor and certified counselor at area hospitals for others having to live with amputation. He believed in always paying it forward.



His remains will be buried at Dallas Fort Worth Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Semper Fidelis. Ephesians 6:10-17



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.