65, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born on March 31, 1955 in Urbana, IL. John was active in several organizations over his lifetime including the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis Club, First Lutheran Church and Freemasons. He is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Emma; and several siblings, nieces and nephews. Services Pending.
I met John at Christ Methodist. We were in a young adult group. He would have gathering at my parents house. Had been thinking of him this past year. Sympathy for his lost
Diane Stamm
March 12, 2021
My condolences to Michael and Emma.
I first met John when he was a member of First Lutheran Church and he was a valued member of our choir. Whenever we would have a special event we were rehearsing for and needed to have a Saturday morning rehearsal he would volunteer to prepare breakfast for the choir, and he always brought a soup for our soup suppers. He was very proud of Michael and Emma and often shared their accomplishments with us. I´m Avery sad that he has passed.
Kathie Schiermeister
March 10, 2021
All of John's Kiwanis friends send prayers to his family. We have missed him since covid began and had no idea he was seriously ill. I am shocked ,being 25 years older than he.