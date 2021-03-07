My condolences to Michael and Emma. I first met John when he was a member of First Lutheran Church and he was a valued member of our choir. Whenever we would have a special event we were rehearsing for and needed to have a Saturday morning rehearsal he would volunteer to prepare breakfast for the choir, and he always brought a soup for our soup suppers. He was very proud of Michael and Emma and often shared their accomplishments with us. I´m Avery sad that he has passed.

Kathie Schiermeister March 10, 2021