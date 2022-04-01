John P. Scott



John Phillip Scott was born on June 7, 1930 in Clayton, New Mexico. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1948. From 1950-1953 he served as Battalion Sergeant Major in the 14th Regimental Combat Team, the Regimental Sergeant Major of the 11th Armored Cavalry, and the Armored Security Detachment in Germany. John earned an undergraduate degree from the University of New Mexico in 1957. He was recognized as the top student in his class and received his Juris Doctorate from TU College of Law in 1961. He was honored by the law school with the John Rogers Constitutional Law Award. John began practicing civil trial law in Tulsa in 1961. His colleagues describe him as the best coach they ever had, the glue that held their teams together, the example to follow in the pursuit of self-actualization. John retired from his practice with Scott & Gentges in 2005.



In the courtroom, on the ranch, or on the baseball field, his work ethic and his pursuit of happiness were intertwined, unmatched, and contagious for those who he loved, raised, and coached. He will be remembered for his enduring commitment to justice and equality, his diligent preparation and dedicated advocacy on behalf of his clients, his rare ability to connect with and inspire his colleagues, players, and family, his sharp sense of humor, and his abiding and boundless love for his family and friends.



A visitation will be held at the Palmer Marler Funeral Home, 119 W. Main Street, Oilton, Oklahoma on Saturday, April 2nd from 2pm-8pm, with family greeting friends from 2-3pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 1, 2022.