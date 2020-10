Collinsville. Sink, John, 85. Fireman, U.S. Airforce. Died Tuesday, October 6. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel in Owasso. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9 at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville.. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 7, 2020.