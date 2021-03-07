John Morgan Sizemore



John Morgan Sizemore, 79, died from complications of dementia on February 24, 2021.



Born in Tulsa on January 2, 1942, John was raised in the Crowell Heights neighborhood with friends in each house and adventures around every corner. John fell in love with machines and innovation, pursuing these interests as he graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1960. Studying mechanical engineering at the University of Tulsa was a natural fit, and he graduated in 1966.



He met his future wife, Jeanette Petersen, in 1967, while working his first job at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, KS. John relocated to Lockheed in Atlanta, GA, in 1968, but on many weekends would drive 1100 miles to Norfolk, NE, to see his beloved. The two were married in 1969 and joined Redeemer Lutheran Church. On February 15, 1972, son, Jorg Fredrik was born.



In 1975, John moved his family to Pascagoula, MS, to work at Ingalls Shipyard. Shortly after, the family joined Christus Victor Lutheran Church. On February 4, 1979, son, Jorik Krister was welcomed into the growing family.



John loved mentoring to the younger generation as his sons grew older. He worked with Cub Scouts, coached soccer teams, and taught classes at church.



John also loved the arts, having formally studied music, photography, and cooking. He loved to play the piano, and bought one as soon as he was able for his family's new house on Scovel Avenue in Pascagoula. John loved gardening, and was especially proud to serve others food that he had grown himself.



Working at Ingalls for 36 years, John was able to contribute to many exciting projects. He met with engineers in Finland, worked with robots at Sandia National Laboratories, and attended courses at MIT. In 2011, after working as an engineer for 45 years, he retired.



In 2013, John moved back to the Atlanta area to be closer to his grandsons. In 2018, Valerie Ledbetter of Tullahoma, TN, started working as a caretaker for him, overseeing his final adventures.



John was preceded in death by his father, Joe Homer Sizemore; mother, Clarita Mae Morgan Sizemore; and wife, Jeanette Elaine Petersen Sizemore.



He is survived by his brother, Joe Homer Sizemore Jr. and sister-in-law, Joan Barth Sizemore and nieces, Rebecca Sizemore Moseman, and Priscilla Sizemore Smith; son, Jorg Fredrik Sizemore and daughter-in-law, Carole Ann Webb; son, Jorik Krister Sizemore and daughter-in-law,Christin Christo and grandsons, Ashton Christo and Steffen Sizemore.



The family would like to express their appreciation to John's neighbors, Mark and Claudia Engelbracht and James, Lori, and Lisa Pate for helping him many times over the past years.



The family would also like to thank the staff at Phoenix Assisted Living and Agape Hospice in Tucker, Georgia for their compassionate care.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.