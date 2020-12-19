My Dad was a wonderful man who loved his family and life. Heaven gained a special angel. I love you Dad, Shauna. There is a memorial video on Floral Haven´s site to go with Dad´s full obituary if you want to view it.
Shauna Bergers
December 20, 2020
My grandpa taught me to play my first songs on the violin. I wish I could be there to play at his burial for him.
Ashley Bera
December 20, 2020
Quite the character, with we can get it done attitude, which was welcomed by anyone having the pleasure of working with John... Glad to have known him..
Coworker
December 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for John´s family.
Rodney Babcock
December 20, 2020
Was so sorry to hear about John. We really had some fun times together at work and away from work.
Dick Thornburg
December 20, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. John "Hobbleleg" was a special kind of guy.
Arbin Files
December 20, 2020
My condolences to John´s family. I worked with John and played golf with him also. Most who knew John will never forget his "John Reckless" safety videos that were made at the refinery. I still laugh when remembering them.