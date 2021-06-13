Jon-Michael Skaistis
2/4/1976 - 5/27/2021
Beloved Son, Brother, Father, Nephew, Cousin and Friend has gone - -
Avid fisherman, big hearted, forgiving, funny and kind.
Parents- Michael and Judy (Calhoun) Skaistis; Sister- Lora (Skaistis) Cloyd and Marty; Daughters- Anna, Makayla and Amelia; Son- Devon; Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and many friends left to cherish his Memory.
FOREVER LOVED - NEVER FORGOTTEN
A Family Celebration to be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Jon-Michael's name to Restore Hope www.restorehope.org
or American Heart Associationwww.heart.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Friends may send memories and condolences to the family www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.