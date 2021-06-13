Menu
Jon-Michael Skaistis
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
Jon-Michael Skaistis

2/4/1976 - 5/27/2021

Beloved Son, Brother, Father, Nephew, Cousin and Friend has gone - -

Avid fisherman, big hearted, forgiving, funny and kind.

Parents- Michael and Judy (Calhoun) Skaistis; Sister- Lora (Skaistis) Cloyd and Marty; Daughters- Anna, Makayla and Amelia; Son- Devon; Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and many friends left to cherish his Memory.

FOREVER LOVED - NEVER FORGOTTEN

A Family Celebration to be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Jon-Michael's name to Restore Hope www.restorehope.org or American Heart Association

www.heart.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Friends may send memories and condolences to the family www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.
Michael, I was so sorry to learn of the death of your son. We are never ready to lose a loved one, and it must be even more difficult to lose one of your children. Please accept our sincere condolences. Kent and Lynda VanFossen
Kent and Lynda VanFossen
July 4, 2021
