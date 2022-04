Dear Dan & girls, I didn't know Jonelle was older than me, even tho' we were both born in '45. Marilyn and I are so sorry to hear about her death about 4 mos ago now. Hopefully, your hearts have healed some. A death can never be fully overcome until Jesus comes; then you will see Jonelle again! May God keep you til that time, coming soon!

Ertis Johnson Friend January 21, 2022