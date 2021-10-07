Jordan Yoona' Sanders
Jordan Sanders was one of a kind and never met a stranger. After a 4 year journey with breast cancer, she passed away at home surrounded by family. Jordan is now in the Lord's presence with a perfectly healthy body, surrounded by family and friends whom have left this earth before her. She leaves a legacy of love, commitment, and service that will be missed.
Jordan Yoona' Sanders was born near Seoul, South Korea, on April 7, 1982. She arrived in Tulsa to the family of Mike and Joyce Ensley on July 9, 1982. After Jordan's adoption, the Ensley's lived in Talala, then moved to Greencastle, IN. After moving back to Oklahoma, they resided in Claremore. Jordan graduated from Claremore Public Schools in 2000 and not only excelled in school but was a member of the high school cheerleading squad that won the 1997 National Championship. She attended OSU, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
Jordan and Chris have a unique love story. After graduating college, Jordan moved back to Claremore to teach high school math and coach the cheerleading team. Seeing her at a high school football game, Chris took notice of his "high school friend" and asked her on a date. Chris and Jordan became engaged on a trip to Europe and were married October 21, 2006. They made their home in Claremore before buying a house in Tulsa in May 2008. The family home was always full of love and laughter because of the wife and mother Jordan was. Jordan was so beautiful inside and out. Chris will miss his partner in countless ways including working on home improvement projects, gardening, and attending the girls' events. She was an incredible mother to her daughters, leaving behind a legacy, encouraging them to grow up to be strong and caring contributors to the world.
Jordan was an honest, open, and straightforward friend to many and knew when and how to help others. She loved and cared deeply for her family and friends, and was so thankful for all the help she received through her cancer journey. She also had many interests and hobbies, including photography, cooking, and crafting. Living by the beach would have been her main desire had she had the chance; that was her happy place. Jordan and Chris loved to travel, Italy, Ireland, and a honeymoon cruise to Caribbean islands were among their destinations. The family took several trips to the Florida beaches, California, plus their yearly trips to the Colorado Mountains. Jordan and her family are members of First Baptist Church of Tulsa. They participated in several life groups, and together, they taught the 2 year old Sunday School Class. Eventually Jordan followed in her father's footsteps, entering the Oil & Gas business as an engineering tech for Samson Resources and later worked for 3 other oil and gas companies. She made many friends through work. In addition, Jordan was involved with her daughters' schools and attended meetings and fundraisers in her spare time.
Jordan was predeceased by grandparents, Orlis and Christine Cox and Boyd and Mabel Ensley. Jordan is survived by her husband, Chris Sanders and their three cherished daughters, Emmy (12), Nora (9), and Evelyn (7,); along with her parents, Mike and Joyce Ensley; and in-laws, Jerry and Dianna Sanders; siblings, Jodie Gogis ( Lukas and children, Grace, Grant, and Greta), Jim Ensley (Cathryn and children, Boyd and Elyse), and Jay Ensley (Eden and children, Hays, Hallie, Hollis, and Hugh; along with many loving aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins and in-laws.
Jordan's ashes will be scattered at three of her favorite places – her parents' farm in Kansas, in Colorado where they vacation each summer, and on the beach in Florida. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8th, 4 to 7 pm at First Baptist Church. A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Tulsa, 420 S. Detroit Ave., 74120. Donations in Jordan's honor can be made to Random Group of Gals, Project 31, and Lisa Bain Ministries. Contributions can also be made to https://www.mightycause.com/story/Reallifeongraniteave
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 7, 2021.