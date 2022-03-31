Jordan "Tyler" Smith



Jordan Tyler Smith was a much-loved father, brother, son, nephew, and friend, who was lost unexpectedly the week of March 18, 2022 leaving many of us with questions unanswered, and pain that is hard for all of us to process.



Those of us who were fortunate to have known Tyler, can take comfort in knowing that, despite a sometimes-difficult life, he never lost his infectious smile, his love of life and family, nor the kindness and generosity of spirit. He opened his home and heart to those in need, always ready with a spare bed, and warm, safe place and comfortable companionship to anyone in need.



Through our loss, Heaven gained a new light with the addition of their latest electrician, Tyler.



Tyler is survived by his daughters, Tayler and Hadyn, his brothers, Joshua and Levi, his mother, Karen, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 31, 2022.