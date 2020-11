Tulsa. Nieto, Jose , 92. Veteran. Died November 20, 2020. Viewing will be held Tuesday, November 24th from 1 pm to 6 pm. Rosary will be held at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 24th and Funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm Wednesday, November 25th, all held at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.. Floral Haven Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 22, 2020.