Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Clevenger
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc
711 S Main St
Grove, OK
Joseph Clevenger

Joseph Claud Clevenger, 92, passed into the waiting arms of his Savior early Friday morning, December 17, 2021.

Joe was born on August 22, 1929 to Ila Mae (Scroggins) and Claud Newton Clevenger in Fort Worth, TX. He graduated from Amon Carter High School in Fort Worth in 1948, and then served in the United States Air Force as a mechanic during The Korean War.

While serving at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK, Joe accepted the Lord Jesus as his Savior. Shortly thereafter, he met and married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine (Keck). After his brief employment with Magnolia Oil Company in Beaumont, TX, Joe and Joyce moved to Tulsa, OK. There, the couple established their home and raised their two children - Cathy and Mike. Joe worked in Tulsa as a mechanic for American Airlines for 38 years. In 2003, Joe and Joyce retired to Grove, OK.

Joe, a self-proclaimed "wild child," served Jesus with all he had after he was saved. He served as a deacon at three church homes during his lifetime: Eastwood Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK; Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, OK; and First Baptist Church in Grove, OK. Joe continued to be a witness to others of God's grace and mercy until the very end of his life.

Joe was predeceased by his parents; his two brothers, Shirley Mack and Aaron Smitty Clevenger; and by Joyce, his beloved wife of 60 years. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy (York) Clevenger; his children, Cathy Jo Wilkes and husband, Chet Wilkes, and Dr. Michael Everett Clevenger and wife, Dr. Cheryl Ann (Steele) Clevenger; and his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joe's family deeply appreciates the longtime friendship and support he received from his caregivers.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 15, at First Baptist Church in Grove, 501 East 13th St. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Joe may be made to Falls Creek Church Camp, 6714 Highway 77B, Davis, OK, 73030. Services are under the direction of Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home.

www.honoringmemories.com.
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church in Grove
501 East 13th St., Grove, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I and my parents loved Joe Clevenger and the Clevenger Family. I remember Joe as a bright, fun, and happy man. And a tireless worker for Eastwood Baptist Church. Joe led me to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in 1976. I will never forget him. The world has lost a great man. Deepest condolences to the family, and rest In the peace in the Lords arms.
Dan Dyer
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss Cathy! Prayers for comfort and peace.
Reba Spiers Hurt
Family
January 10, 2022
Cathy, I am so sorry for your loss, but I know your Mom and Dad are rejoicing in heaven today. Prayers for you and your family.
Sheri Spybuck Miller
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results