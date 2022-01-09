Joseph ClevengerJoseph Claud Clevenger, 92, passed into the waiting arms of his Savior early Friday morning, December 17, 2021.Joe was born on August 22, 1929 to Ila Mae (Scroggins) and Claud Newton Clevenger in Fort Worth, TX. He graduated from Amon Carter High School in Fort Worth in 1948, and then served in the United States Air Force as a mechanic during The Korean War.While serving at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, OK, Joe accepted the Lord Jesus as his Savior. Shortly thereafter, he met and married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine (Keck). After his brief employment with Magnolia Oil Company in Beaumont, TX, Joe and Joyce moved to Tulsa, OK. There, the couple established their home and raised their two children - Cathy and Mike. Joe worked in Tulsa as a mechanic for American Airlines for 38 years. In 2003, Joe and Joyce retired to Grove, OK.Joe, a self-proclaimed "wild child," served Jesus with all he had after he was saved. He served as a deacon at three church homes during his lifetime: Eastwood Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK; Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, OK; and First Baptist Church in Grove, OK. Joe continued to be a witness to others of God's grace and mercy until the very end of his life.Joe was predeceased by his parents; his two brothers, Shirley Mack and Aaron Smitty Clevenger; and by Joyce, his beloved wife of 60 years. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy (York) Clevenger; his children, Cathy Jo Wilkes and husband, Chet Wilkes, and Dr. Michael Everett Clevenger and wife, Dr. Cheryl Ann (Steele) Clevenger; and his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Joe's family deeply appreciates the longtime friendship and support he received from his caregivers.A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 15, at First Baptist Church in Grove, 501 East 13th St. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Joe may be made to Falls Creek Church Camp, 6714 Highway 77B, Davis, OK, 73030. Services are under the direction of Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home.