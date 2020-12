Sand Springs. Heim, Joyce Ann (Jones), 78 years. Retired US Army Corps of Engineers Realty Specialist. DiedFriday, December 4. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, at Reach Church. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday, at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wed. 5-7 p.m.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.