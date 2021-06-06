With an abundance of love we celebrate the life of Joyce Fuller Carter. She was born on April 11,1932 and passed peacefully at Clarehouse Hospice on May 20, 2021. She was the beloved mother of two daughters, Lisa Malone of Tulsa and Kim Malone Butcher (Don) of Rockville, MD. She was a loving and proud member of the Fuller family of Wilmot, AR, and is survived by two sisters and two brothers - Virginia Dickey (Guy) of Fort Worth, TX, John Fuller (Rochelle) of Ashland City, TN, Larry Fuller (Janie) of Haymarket, VA and Sandra Fisher of Joplin, MO. Her parents, Lavelle and Mabel Fuller, and six siblings predeceased her.
Joyce retired as Director of Telecommunications from Cities Service Oil Co. in Tulsa and immediately launched into another dedicated life of service volunteering for the Salvation Army, the Boy's Home of Tulsa, the Garden Club and served as President of the Tulsa Women's Club. She dearly loved this country and served in the Air Force during the Korean War - only relinquishing that promising career to marry Charles (Chuck) Malone, a decorated WWII veteran. She continued in service as a dedicated spouse while pursuing other career avenues until Chuck retired. Joyce always loved her work and expertly balanced the roles of wife, mother and business person with amazing skill and grace. They moved to Mountain Home, AR, where they raised their two girls and relished living in the natural beauty of the Ozarks. In the years following Chuck's passing, she married a Sapulpa native, Kermit Carter, and enjoyed over a decade of great times until his death in 1999. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out - always gracious, but with a backbone of steel that provided a solid rock for everyone she loved. She loved to dance, spend time with friends and family, and also enjoyed the quiet of her own company. A force of nature, her kindness, patience, and generosity buoyed so many people whose lives she touched. She is irreplaceable, but the love she nurtured will continue in our hearts. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Joyce's devoted and caring St. Francis Hospice team and the incredible staff at Clarehouse Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clarehouse Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
What a beautiful tribute to your mother. She was beautiful and special in all ways possible. I will always cherish the memory of my wonderful friend. Joyce was truly an exceptional woman and will be lovingly remembered.
Rae Swainston
Friend
June 12, 2021
I knew Joyce from The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary where we were co-chairmen of the Christmas luncheon and fashion show and The Tulsa Garden Club where we were co-chairman of the annual garden tour many years ago. Joyce was smart, lovely, and a joy to work with. She will be missed by many, many people.
Suzette Birch
Friend
June 6, 2021
I loved my Aunt Joyce. From start to finish she always spoke the truth and never suffered fools. I also remember as a kind and loving aunt whom always made time to visit. Thank You for all the wonderful memories. I can only hope to be half as strong as she was and still is in my heart
John R Fuller
Family
June 6, 2021
I was lucky enough to have known Joyce since 1985 when she hired me to work for her at Cities Service Oil & Gas in their "new" message center. Joyce was a fantastic boss and when it was time for layoffs in 1989 she had fought as hard as she could to keep her employees. We became good friends and stayed in touch throughout the years. She was a remarkable woman. Even after knowing her for over 35 years there were still things that I didn't know about her. She was giving, loving, funny and would do anything for you. I will miss you Joyce!