Joyce Fuller Carter



With an abundance of love we celebrate the life of Joyce Fuller Carter. She was born on April 11,1932 and passed peacefully at Clarehouse Hospice on May 20, 2021. She was the beloved mother of two daughters, Lisa Malone of Tulsa and Kim Malone Butcher (Don) of Rockville, MD. She was a loving and proud member of the Fuller family of Wilmot, AR, and is survived by two sisters and two brothers - Virginia Dickey (Guy) of Fort Worth, TX, John Fuller (Rochelle) of Ashland City, TN, Larry Fuller (Janie) of Haymarket, VA and Sandra Fisher of Joplin, MO. Her parents, Lavelle and Mabel Fuller, and six siblings predeceased her.



Joyce retired as Director of Telecommunications from Cities Service Oil Co. in Tulsa and immediately launched into another dedicated life of service volunteering for the Salvation Army, the Boy's Home of Tulsa, the Garden Club and served as President of the Tulsa Women's Club. She dearly loved this country and served in the Air Force during the Korean War - only relinquishing that promising career to marry Charles (Chuck) Malone, a decorated WWII veteran. She continued in service as a dedicated spouse while pursuing other career avenues until Chuck retired. Joyce always loved her work and expertly balanced the roles of wife, mother and business person with amazing skill and grace. They moved to Mountain Home, AR, where they raised their two girls and relished living in the natural beauty of the Ozarks. In the years following Chuck's passing, she married a Sapulpa native, Kermit Carter, and enjoyed over a decade of great times until his death in 1999. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out - always gracious, but with a backbone of steel that provided a solid rock for everyone she loved. She loved to dance, spend time with friends and family, and also enjoyed the quiet of her own company. A force of nature, her kindness, patience, and generosity buoyed so many people whose lives she touched. She is irreplaceable, but the love she nurtured will continue in our hearts. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Joyce's devoted and caring St. Francis Hospice team and the incredible staff at Clarehouse Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clarehouse Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.