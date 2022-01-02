Judith "Judy" Davis Baker



Judy Baker died peacefully in her sleep in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Christmas day, December 25, 2021. Judy had moved to Scottsdale to be with her son, Mark McIver and her daughter-in-law, Janelle, along with her two grandsons, Aaron and Gabriel McIver; as well as her great grandchildren, Christian, Sedona and Hope McIver. Judy loved children and enjoyed having her family near her. She especially enjoyed having the great grandchildren around.



Judy is also survived by her sister, Diane Cleary; brother, Mike Davis and her two nieces, Lisa Brandborg and Heidi Mamereau. She was predeceased by her Mother and Father, Grace and Riley Davis; as well as another brother, David Davis and her husband, Robert Baker.



Judy graduated from Central High School in Tulsa and attended Oklahoma University. She fell in love with everything OU and had to see every OU football game. She also had numerous OU souvenirs decorating her house. Judy had an outgoing personality and she stayed in touch with old friends from high school, sharing stories of the good times they had together.



After college Judy worked at several secretarial and administrative assistant jobs. One of those was a secretary to the then current District Attorney. At that job she was periodically contacted by her friends to see, if she could get them out of a ticket they received. Unfortunately, she could not and would not do that, but she enjoyed hearing about their escapades. Judy was a strong woman and did things her own way, something she transferred to her son. She worked very hard to see that her son had everything he needed. Judy enjoyed her six plus years in Arizona with her son and his family.



Judy will be missed by her family and friends.



Picture taken on Judy's 83rd birthday in 2021.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 2, 2022.