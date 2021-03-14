Menu
Judith Peirsol Rhodes
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Judith Peirsol Rhodes

Judith Peirsol (Judy) Rhodes, resident of Montereau passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, February 27, 2021. Judy was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 6, 1938, daughter of W. Scott Peirsol and Ruth Denison Peirsol, and sister of Fredrick W. Peirsol.

As a youngster Judy was a rebel. She attended a prep school, Mount Vernon Seminary, in Washington, DC, on Foxhall Road (now the Mount Vernon Campus of George Washington University). On graduation, she enrolled at Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her studies and degree were anthropology.

Judy loved animals and made pets of many types.

She was an outdoors person; she played tennis, liked swimming, and loved sailing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and two sons. She is survived by her husband, Chris Rhodes, of their home in Tulsa.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Huntington W. Rhodes Memorial Award at Cascia Hall in Tulsa.

Private graveside services will be held.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 14, 2021.
Judy was a dear friend who I will miss terribly. She was one in a million. Honest, forthright and spared no mercy in her advice. I adored her. Goodbye my sweet friend...
Patti Dickman
March 3, 2021
