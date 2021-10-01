Judith Ann (Rice) Wynn



Judith Ann (Rice) Wynn was born on August 8, 1938, to Harold and Arlene Rice in Lansing, Michigan. Judy passed away on September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clois Meadows (Jack) Wynn Jr. Judith is survived by: her four children, Michon Wynn Tucker (Jimmy), Clois Meadows Wynn III (Shelley), Thomas Wynn, Victoria Arterburn (Christopher); four grandchildren, Audrea Mitchell, Lance Terrell, Katie Arterburn, Tyler Arterburn; two brothers, Jim Rice (Loraine), Jon Rice (Wendy); five great grandchildren, Morgan Homan, Nick Wolfe, Caleb McGinnis, Emma Terrell, Jack Terrell; and one great granddaughter, Winter Homan Mitchell; as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial at the Danby Cemetery followed by the interment in Portland, Michigan.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 1, 2021.