In loving memory of a wonderful person and friend.You'll forever have a special place in my heart.Our world will never be the same without Judy. Some fond memories I have of Judy are. Judy always had a special way of caring for her friends.Each time she saw a friend. She would bring thoughtful gifts.She loved sharing her life stories.She had lots of amazing beautiful and funny stories. She took pride in her wardrobe and was always put together. Judy loved beautiful bright bold colors with jewlry to match her outfits.She often ware black and looked very elegant.Rarly did you see Judy in the same outfit. Judy always talked brightly of her daughter and mentioned her in all our interactions.It was clear Judy truly loved her very dearly. To all the family and friends.I extend my sincere condolences for your loss.

Christina Jackson Friend June 11, 2021