Julia Margaret First

Julia Margaret First (83) passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Julia was born October 9th, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Julia graduated from Tulsa Will Rogers High School in 1956. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from William Jewel College in 1963 and a Master's from Northeastern University in 1983.

Julia taught school in Kearney and Missouri City, Missouri, Ft. Worth Texas, and Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She retired after 38 years of teaching.

Julia continued to serve the community by volunteering at Jane Phillips for nearly two decades. She helped groups of touring school children learn about what happens in a hospital. The idea succeeded in reducing fear and anxiety when/if the children had to be hospitalized. When that program ended, she volunteered at the Bartlesville History Museum for many years. She also took on the role of a Meals On Wheels coordinator. She continued to fill this role until sickness prevented her from continuing in October 2021.

Julia was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Withers Teague and her brother, Robert Addison Teague.

She is survived by her son; Anthony First and his wife, Libby of Bixby, Oklahoma, grandson; Joey First of Bixby, OK, and a granddaughter; Rachel First, also of Bixby, OK.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 25, at 10:30 in the First Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville, OK.

Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.honoringmemories.com.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 24, 2022.
