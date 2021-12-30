June Graham
June Crawford Graham was born to Harshley and Gertie (Roberts) Crawford on June 29, 1937 in Kenwood, Oklahoma. June lost her father at the age of five years old. June and her mother then moved in with her mother's parents, the Roberts at their farm in Rose, Oklahoma. June then lost her mother, when she was 14 years old. June continued to be raised by her grandpa and grandma Roberts. June attended her elementary years at Kenwood from first - eighth grade. She attended Little Kansas High School, graduating in 1955. June always told us that she was "rescued" from the holler by Harold Mann whom she married in the summer of 1955. Shortly after Harold and June were married, they moved to Tulsa where he went to work for American Airlines and she began and finished cosmetology school, starting a 64-year career. Harold and June were married for 23 years until his death in 1978. In those 23 years they adventured all around the world, circling the globe 3 different times.
On July 2, 1979, June married her sweetheart, Clyde Graham. They lived in Tulsa happily until his death in 2012. June and Clyde enjoyed traveling the world. Their pastimes were watching Hee-Haw and Polka dancing every Saturday night with their dog, Jamie, as well as playing cards and visiting with family and friends. June loved playing Farkle, shopping on QVC, talking for hours on the phone with friends and family, eating out (her favorite restaurant was Cheddar's), doing puzzles, working in her flower beds and collecting cardinal decorations. June was initiated into Circle Chapter, order of the Eastern Star on October 21, 1960. June had been an active member of The Order of Eastern Star, Magic City Chapter #462, where she had served as treasurer for 60+ years. She had always been a member of the Lutheran Faith.
June is survived by Joe Btesh of Tulsa, Katie Rice of Inola, Oklahoma, Clay and Tonda Rice of Pryor, Oklahoma, Caleb Rice and Justin Burns of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Debbie Graham of Tulsa, Oklahoma; family members belonging to the Crawford family, Newton family, Rice family, Roberts family, and Mann family. Close personal friends, Barbara Fierson of Tulsa, Don McClellan of Spavinaw, Oklahoma, Rosetta Welch of Kansas, Oklahoma, Sherry Shearer of Nixa, Missouri; as well as a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harshley and Gertie Crawford; grandparents, Albert and Mary Roberts and Jake and Hattie Crawford; and husbands, Harold Mann and Clyde Graham.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, in the Shipman's Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jerold Pilant officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Shipman's Funeral Home. To leave her family a message, please visit her Tribute Wall at www.shipmansfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Shipman's Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 30, 2021.