Justin Regan Nichols
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
Justin Regan Nichols

Justin Regan Nichols passed away on February 12, 2021. He was born on July 29, 1980 as a treasured son and brother. Justin attended Marquette, Cascia Hall, and Metro Christian schools. He loved dogs, cars, movies, music, and holidays. Growing up, he especially enjoyed spending time at Grand Lake, fishing, and golfing with friends. Endlessly entertaining, he was quick with a laugh, a song lyric, or a movie quote. Those who knew him will have their own unique and cherished memories to remember, but for us all, Justin was a kindhearted, generous and loyal soul who always had time for a friend.

Justin was predeceased by his parents, Kris and Jerry Nichols. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Van Doren and Erin Peters; his brothers-in-law, Blake Loveless and John Peters; his niece, Erika Van Doren; and nephews, Blake Van Doren and JJ and Vincent Peters; and his beloved dog, Leia. Justin's ashes will be interred in the Garden of the Resurrection at St. John's Episcopal Church in a private family ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tulsa SPCA.

Justin, you were one of a kind! Thank you for the laughs, the love and the adventure. We will miss you always and keep you in our hearts forever. moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Nancy and Erin, our deepest condolences on the loss of your sweet brother. Prayers for your families.
Posey Jim & Belinda the McGraw children
February 28, 2021
