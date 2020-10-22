Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Anne Bivens
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
October 19, 2020
Karen Anne Bivens

Karen Anne Bivens was born on May 18, 1944 in Sugarland, TX, to Harley and Pauline (Wendling) Ruley. Karen passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 76.

She retired from Nissan Corp. as a consumer affairs specialist. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Lee Bivens and a brother, Walter Ruley. She is survived by her sister, Joan Morgan of Corpus Christi, TX and her brother, Dan Ruley of Katy, TX.

Graveside service 10:00 A.M. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.

www.ninde.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Ninde Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.