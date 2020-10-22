Karen Anne BivensKaren Anne Bivens was born on May 18, 1944 in Sugarland, TX, to Harley and Pauline (Wendling) Ruley. Karen passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 76.She retired from Nissan Corp. as a consumer affairs specialist. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Lee Bivens and a brother, Walter Ruley. She is survived by her sister, Joan Morgan of Corpus Christi, TX and her brother, Dan Ruley of Katy, TX.Graveside service 10:00 A.M. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery.Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.