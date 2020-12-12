Menu
Karen Kathryn Ritchey "K" Caldwell
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Karen Kathryn "K" Ritchey Caldwell

Karen Kathryn "K" Ritchey Caldwell passed from this earth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born in Denver, Colorado, on October 24, 1935 to Phinace Ralph Ritchey and Clara Heitman Ritchey.

"K" was raised on a dairy farm outside Brighton, Colorado. She attended Brighton High School, earned a BA degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, and subsequently a BS degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado Medical School in Denver.

A student in Trigonometry class and then at the Baptist Student Union caught her eye. By Thanksgiving she was bringing him home to meet the family. She and Tim Caldwell were married in Boulder 60 years ago this July. His medical schooling, U.S. Public Health Service time and finally private practice took them to Cincinnati, Ohio; Peach Springs and Parker, Arizona; New Orleans, Louisiana and Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they settled.

Besides being super mom to the family, "K" was active in the Auxiliary to the Tulsa County Medical Society, the Oklahoma State Medical Society and several charity boards. She took up the game of bridge in her spare time and became a certified instructor. Her goal was to teach everyone to play good bridge. She also excelled at tennis for 40 years until her rotator cuff gave out.

"K"'s happy place was the cabin on Grand Lake. There she loved to host family, friends, read and tried to keep squirrels and raccoons out of her bird feeders.

She is survived by husband, Tim Caldwell; daughter, Brooke Caldwell Sundstrom and her sons, Alex and Orion; son, Todd Ritchey Caldwell and his wife, Nicole Serrano, and their children, Satchel, Calvin, and Sylvie. Also surviving her are special in-laws, Karla Caldwell, Margaret Ritchey, Dick Lewis and thirteen beloved nieces and nephews.

"K" was predeceased by her parents; her twin sister, Sharon and her brothers, Ralph, Eugene and Clinton.

A private family service is pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations to TSHA (Total Source for Hearing-Loss and Access) or Meals on Wheels is suggested. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
K was such a wonderful person. I enjoyed friendship with her in the Tulsa Medical Auxiliary and State Aux. We played tennis together. When I came back from serving churches in Arkansas for twelve years, I was a little lost and lot lonely back in Tulsa. K and I ran into each other and she invited me to play with her group at Philcrest. It was a life-saver because I was pretty confined with my late husband who by that time was not in good health. K and I worked together many years in different projects for the Tulsa Medical Society. K was busy with bridge, tennis and various organizations but made time for her family and her many friends. She was a wonderful role model for all. She is missed!
Rev. Nancy F. Covington
December 6, 2021
Tim and family - I am so sorry to read of K's death. She was a gracious lady. I enjoyed knowing her many years in Medical Auxiliary and tennis. Please know you and your family are in prayers and I send sincere wishes for God's comfort for you all. Nancy Covington
Rev Nancy Covington
December 14, 2020
"K" was a sweet lady. I was glad to get to know her in antique club. My deepest sympathy, Sue
Sue Archambo
December 13, 2020
