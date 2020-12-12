Karen Kathryn "K" Ritchey CaldwellKaren Kathryn "K" Ritchey Caldwell passed from this earth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born in Denver, Colorado, on October 24, 1935 to Phinace Ralph Ritchey and Clara Heitman Ritchey."K" was raised on a dairy farm outside Brighton, Colorado. She attended Brighton High School, earned a BA degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, and subsequently a BS degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado Medical School in Denver.A student in Trigonometry class and then at the Baptist Student Union caught her eye. By Thanksgiving she was bringing him home to meet the family. She and Tim Caldwell were married in Boulder 60 years ago this July. His medical schooling, U.S. Public Health Service time and finally private practice took them to Cincinnati, Ohio; Peach Springs and Parker, Arizona; New Orleans, Louisiana and Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they settled.Besides being super mom to the family, "K" was active in the Auxiliary to the Tulsa County Medical Society, the Oklahoma State Medical Society and several charity boards. She took up the game of bridge in her spare time and became a certified instructor. Her goal was to teach everyone to play good bridge. She also excelled at tennis for 40 years until her rotator cuff gave out."K"'s happy place was the cabin on Grand Lake. There she loved to host family, friends, read and tried to keep squirrels and raccoons out of her bird feeders.She is survived by husband, Tim Caldwell; daughter, Brooke Caldwell Sundstrom and her sons, Alex and Orion; son, Todd Ritchey Caldwell and his wife, Nicole Serrano, and their children, Satchel, Calvin, and Sylvie. Also surviving her are special in-laws, Karla Caldwell, Margaret Ritchey, Dick Lewis and thirteen beloved nieces and nephews."K" was predeceased by her parents; her twin sister, Sharon and her brothers, Ralph, Eugene and Clinton.A private family service is pending.In lieu of flowers, donations to TSHA (Total Source for Hearing-Loss and Access) or Meals on Wheels is suggested. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at