Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Jean Garrison
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Broken Arrow High School
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Karen Jean Garrison

Karen Jean (Holt) Garrison was born on December 24, 1947, in Hawthorne, California, to Charles and Billie Holt and passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. In 1963, the family moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where Karen resided for the remainder of her life. She was a 1966 graduate of Broken Arrow High School. On January 9, 1971, she married Bob J. Garrison of Bixby and from this union was born one daughter, Kelli Jean (Garrison) Biddle. Karen loved working at McDonnell Douglas where she was employed for many years until the Tulsa plant was closed down. She had a few other jobs afterward, but she always fondly remembered her time at Douglas.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Kelli Biddle, and son-in-law, Matt Biddle, of Owasso, Oklahoma; one granddaughter, Cassidy Long, of Owasso; one sister, Kathy (Holt) Coleman, of Broken Arrow; a niece, Kristie Coleman and a nephew, Alex Coleman, both of Broken Arrow; a nephew, Steven F. Carter, Jr., of Coweta; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her long. time partner, Kevin Talley, whose love and devotion meant so very much to her.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, a younger sister, Karla (Holt) Carter, and a nephew, Matthew Carter. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.