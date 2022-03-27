Karen Jean Garrison
Karen Jean (Holt) Garrison was born on December 24, 1947, in Hawthorne, California, to Charles and Billie Holt and passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. In 1963, the family moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where Karen resided for the remainder of her life. She was a 1966 graduate of Broken Arrow High School. On January 9, 1971, she married Bob J. Garrison of Bixby and from this union was born one daughter, Kelli Jean (Garrison) Biddle. Karen loved working at McDonnell Douglas where she was employed for many years until the Tulsa plant was closed down. She had a few other jobs afterward, but she always fondly remembered her time at Douglas.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Kelli Biddle, and son-in-law, Matt Biddle, of Owasso, Oklahoma; one granddaughter, Cassidy Long, of Owasso; one sister, Kathy (Holt) Coleman, of Broken Arrow; a niece, Kristie Coleman and a nephew, Alex Coleman, both of Broken Arrow; a nephew, Steven F. Carter, Jr., of Coweta; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her long. time partner, Kevin Talley, whose love and devotion meant so very much to her.
Karen was predeceased by her parents, a younger sister, Karla (Holt) Carter, and a nephew, Matthew Carter.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 27, 2022.