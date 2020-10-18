Karen M. McCay



1930 – 2020



Karen Margrethe McCay passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, due to complications from dementia, against which she battled valiantly for several years. Born in Skive, Denmark, on October 9, 1930, she lived under Nazi occupation, opposing it to the extent a teenage girl could. After the war, she emigrated to Port Arthur, Texas, to live with her aunt and uncle, who worked as an oil tanker captain for Texaco.



She became a U.S. citizen on December 10, 1957, several years after marrying Richard Willoch, who worked in Texaco's Marine Department. She and Richard lived in several seaports around the world, including Gibraltar and Monaco, until his death in 1979. Shortly thereafter she met Robert Clinton McCay, a Texaco executive whose wife passed away in 1978, and they married on August 1, 1981. Through this union she became the stepmother to three young adults, who all appreciate her devotion to and care of their father until his death in 2015.



Karen and Robert traveled extensively during his final five years of work and thirty years of retirement, visiting all seven continents. They attended the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles while living there to manage the merger of Getty Oil into Texaco. They lived in Darien, Connecticut, until 1988, when they moved to Tulsa, Robert's hometown. In Tulsa, they dove into community activities, especially at the University of Tulsa, Robert's alma mater, and the First Presbyterian Church, where she will rest in eternity next to Robert in its Columbarium. When not traveling, she loved to cook, sew, and visit with friends at the Inverness Village community.



Karen was predeceased by her two husbands, identified above; her father, Frits Edvard Ove Kristensen; mother, Ellen Johanne Sophie Hansen; sisters, Ebba Kristensen Jorgensen and Tove Kristensen Holst; brother, Helge Ryhl Kristensen; brother-in-law, Paul B. McCay; and sister-in-law, Marcia McCay Goodman. She is survived by stepchildren, R Scott McCay, Lisa McCay Equi, and Peggy McCay Whittington, along with their spouses and children, and several nieces and nephews in Denmark. The family plans to hold a private remembrance in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Tulsa, the First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, or other charities of your choice.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 18, 2020.