Katherine Wolfe Sharman Katherine "Kate" (Wolfe) Sharman was born March 28, 1969 in Fort Worth, TX, to Frank B. Wolfe, III and Beth Rainey. A cherished and much-loved daughter, Kate passed away after a lengthy illness in Alexandria, VA, on September 13, 2020 at the age of 51. The family moved back to Tulsa, OK, when Kate was a baby. She attended Eliot Elementary, Monte Cassino and Cascia Hall Preparatory School. Kate was a graduate of the University of Kansas, where she became a lifelong Jayhawk basketball fan and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduation she moved to Alexandria where she worked in Washington D.C. public relations. In Alexandria she met a handsome Englishman, Timothy Sharman, who became the love of her life. They were married in Tulsa on September 21, 1996. Several years later they were blessed with two daughters, Claire and Serena. Kate was involved in the Alexandria community where she was active in DAR, Junior League, Daughters of the British Empire, and other organizations. She had an optimistic and joyful love of life and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Kate was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Rainey and by James Rainey, whom she loved as another dad. She is survived by her husband, Tim and daughters, Claire and Serena; her mother, Beth Rainey; her father, Frank B. Wolfe, III (Judith); her brother, Frank B. Wolfe, IV (Dawn Earp); Alex Wolfe; Carolyne May (Adam); Scott Rainey (Martha Bowles); Robin Fisher (Kevin); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Gizmo. A memorial and committal service was held in Alexandria on September 19, 2020. An additional graveside committal will take place 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tulsa. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Kate's memory to Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org ; The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (the Vola Lawson Animal Shelter) at www.alexandriaanimals.org ; or a charity of your choice . Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556 www.ninde.com