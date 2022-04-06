Menu
Kathleen Sullivan
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Apr, 7 2022
10:00a.m.
Church of the Madalene
Kathleen Sullivan

Kathleen A. (Hudson) Sullivan went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Clarehouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Liz (Steve) Skarke, Trish (Robert) Farmer, Melinda Compton and Lisa (Doug) Carolus, and her beloved nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Sullivan, children, Paul and Katherine, sister Alice Brennan and her parents Henry and Irene Hudson.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. at The Church of the Madalene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of the Madalene, Emergency Infant Services, and Clarehouse hospice home. Services are under the direction of Fitzgerald Southwood

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 6, 2022.
