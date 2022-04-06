Kathleen SullivanKathleen A. (Hudson) Sullivan went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Clarehouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Liz (Steve) Skarke, Trish (Robert) Farmer, Melinda Compton and Lisa (Doug) Carolus, and her beloved nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, David Sullivan, children, Paul and Katherine, sister Alice Brennan and her parents Henry and Irene Hudson.A funeral mass will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. at The Church of the Madalene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of the Madalene, Emergency Infant Services, and Clarehouse hospice home. Services are under the direction of Fitzgerald Southwood