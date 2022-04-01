Kathy Heath



6/11/1963 - 3/24/2022



Kathy Yvonne Heath was born June 11, 1963 to Albert and Erma Heath. She was the oldest daughter and had seven siblings. Growing up in West Tulsa,she graduated from Webster High School, attended TCC where she received an Associates Degree.



Kathy enjoyed working at First Presbyterian Church as well as cooking with her Mother for many years. She then went on to work at Parkside and later Laureate for 15 years as well as other agencies until her transition from life March 24, 2022. God, Family and Love were her highest priority in life. Kathy enjoyed good food, good Music and traveling with her family. She kept everyone laughing and was always the life of the party. One of her favorite sayings was "I'm kind of a big deal"as she laughingly, let others know. Kathy was the proud and loving Mother of three children; a son, two daughters and beloved son in law. Her absolute joys were her 10 grandbabies (as well as 5 fur babies). Public viewing is Friday, April1st at Jack's Memory Chapel 10:30-8:pm. Funeral services are Saturday April 2nd at Calvery



Baptist Church in Sapulpa at 2:00pm



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 1, 2022.