Jennings, OK. Rogers, Kay, 77. DiedWednesday, November 4. Memorial Service: Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Crossroads Community Church at 10:00am located at 52787 W. OK 51 - Jennings, OK 74038. Chapman-Black Funeral Home Cleveland, Oklahoma



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 9, 2020.