Kenneth Fowler
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Kenneth Fowler

Kenneth passed away on December 11, 2021 at the age of 95. Born on September 5, 1926 in Stigler, OK, Kenneth enlisted in the Army at the age of 19. After his discharge from the Army, Kenneth began work at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired with 36 years of service in 1983. Kenneth was a Scottish Rite Mason for over 62 years.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Mary; daughter, Jana Hughes; granddaughter, Jayme Hughes; parents, Golden Diamond and Lela Fowler; brothers, Morris, Marion Dee and Wesley Fowler.

Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth Michael Fowler, and Ronald S. (Cyndee) Fowler; grandchildren, Nicholas Hughes, Justin Fowler and Stephanie Walters; great-grandchildren, Harper Hughes, Jaxon Fowler, Braylee, Preslie and Khloe Walters.

Service will be held at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 17, 2021. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.