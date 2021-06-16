Kenneth D. Johnson



Kenneth D. Johnson, 84, of Alma, AR passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, in his home. He was a retired electrician and member of the Local 584 Electrical Worker Union, a U.S. Air National Guard Veteran, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a registered Cherokee Tribal member. He was born March 23, 1937 to the late Houston and Helen (Carlisle) Johnson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda D. McGirt; grandsons, Chris Testa, Preston Johnson; and great grandchild, Devan McGirt; sister, Elaine Shepherd; and a brother, Leon Houston Johnson.



Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at New Hope Cemetery in Stilwell, OK, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, AR.



Survivors include daughters, DeAnn Johnson of Tahlequah, OK and Debbie Waller of Marlow, OK; sister, Elizabeth Perry and husband of Holdenville, OK; grandchildren, Falisha Jones, Amy Schellhorn, Paula Levfore and Brian Schellhorn; great grandchildren, Bryce and Clue Anderson, Robina McGirt, Hallee Testa, Kelsey Armstrong, Mikeala Johnson and Jonathan Johnson; great great grandchildren, Ailayah Young, Marvin Gill and Danilyn Armstrong.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 16, 2021.