Kenneth MilesKenneth George Miles passed peacefully from this life on April 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.Ken was born to Marie Cox Yunginger and Harold Mahlon Miles on June 14, 1946, in Lancaster, PA. Ken married Judy Lehew on June 26, 1971 in Lawton, OK. He was the proud father of Justin Miles and is survived by brother Frank (Deb) Miles of Ocean City, MD: sister-in-law Shirley Miles of Ephrata, PA; step-sisters Sandra Sydnor of Gordonville, PA, and Joy Walton of Lancaster, PA; brother-n-law Jimmy Lehew, of Lawton, OK. He was pre deceased by his mother, father, brothers Joe Miles, Richard Miles, and step-sister Marie Yunginger.Ken attended Penn Manor HS, Lancaster, PA; Park College, Parkville, MO; Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, MI; The University Of Texas School Of Law, Austin, TX. Ken served in the US Army for 20 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam, and was a decorated combat veteran. He was an avid Volksmarcher, an Attorney specializing in real estate and banking, and a longtime member of the Tulsa Opera Chorus. He also served as a Scoutmaster for Tulsa's Troop 20, and at the Scouting District level for many years.Viewing on April 18, 12:00 pm -7:00 pm, with family present from 5:00pm -7:00 pm, at Fitzgerald Southwood Chapel; Celebration of Life on April 19, 1:00 pm at South Tulsa Baptist Church.In lieu of gifts and flowers please donate to: Oklahoma Baptist Homes For Children in Owasso, 918-272-2233South Tulsa Baptist Church General Fund, 918.299.0904Tulsa Opera, 918.582.4035City Church Tulsa - For Our City Fund, text an amount to 918.917-5040