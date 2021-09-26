Menu
Kenneth Simmons Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Oklahoma
2103 East 3rd Street
Tulsa, OK
Kenneth Simmons Jr.

Kenneth F. Simmons Jr., 79, died after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on December 9, 1941 in Ada OK, to Kenneth and Helen Simmons. In 1965, he married Patricia Riley and together they raised their children, Duke, Laura, and Alan. Ken worked for Public Service Company of OK for 29 years and retired as Director of Economic Development. He is survived his wife, Patricia Simmons; his children, Duke, Laura, and Alan; and his grandchildren, Scarlett, Ashton, Noah, Isaac, Milady, and Faith. Memorial services will take place at Faith United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 2nd, at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org). https://www.tulsacremation.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Faith United Methodist Church
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Oklahoma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to learn of the passing of another class mate of AHS 1961. Will be in prayer during Memorial Service. I retired after 40 years as a United Methodist pastor.
Rev. John Alan Boryk
School
September 29, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Kenneth's passing. RIP forever. Our sincerest condolences to Pat and family and friends.
AHS Class of 1961
School
September 29, 2021
