Kenneth Simmons Jr.
Kenneth F. Simmons Jr., 79, died after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on December 9, 1941 in Ada OK, to Kenneth and Helen Simmons. In 1965, he married Patricia Riley and together they raised their children, Duke, Laura, and Alan. Ken worked for Public Service Company of OK for 29 years and retired as Director of Economic Development. He is survived his wife, Patricia Simmons; his children, Duke, Laura, and Alan; and his grandchildren, Scarlett, Ashton, Noah, Isaac, Milady, and Faith. Memorial services will take place at Faith United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 2nd, at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org
). https://www.tulsacremation.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.