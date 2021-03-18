Dear Family, WT called me today and gave me the bad news. I am so sorry the hear of Kent's passing. I was so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Kent from 2001 to 2008. He was a real joy to be around both in the office and out with customers. He always had such a kind, well natured way about him. I never heard him say a cross thing about anyone. Kent often told me about all his children and grandchildren. He loved you all so much. I was truly blessed to have had the opportunity to know him. I know that you all will miss him sorely. With all my Sympathy, David Whisenhunt Houston, Texas

