Khristie D. BeairdKhristie D'Anne Beaird nee Davis, 50, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 17, 2020. She was born in Denver City, TX, to Ronnie and Cathey Davis on March 20, 1970. She graduated high school from Archer City, TX; she then went on to obtain a Bachelor's of Nursing from Midwestern State University. She cared deeply for her patients and their families, often putting their needs above her own. She often volunteered her vacation time as the camp nurse at Quartz Mountain Christain Camp. While nursing was her passion, her true calling was being a mom to her three children and any of their friends she picked up along the way. Her home was always open to all and a place of peace, comfort, and chicken and dumplings. Khristie was an active member of the Church of Christ all her life, most recently as a member of the Park Church of Christ in Tulsa, OK. Her faith in her Savior throughout her cancer battles was an ongoing source of inspiration to her church family. Khristie was a light on this Earth, and the world is a little dimmer without her shining smile and heart. Her love of Diet Coke and baking for her family was only surpassed by her voracious reading habits. Being a soccer and cheer mom gave her so much joy; her kids were her world, including her cat, Sweet Pea. We know that she will always be with us just as she always was. She is survived by her parents, Ronnie and Cathey Davis; her children, Kelsey and husband, Collin Buerger, Dylan Beaird, Haley Beaird and her fiance, Christopher Hendrix; her sister, Amy and husband, Trent Mays; her brother, Robert Davis; her nephews, Colton Davis and Davis Mays; her nieces, Cameron Davis and Hannah Mays; and her granddaughter, Emma Buerger. The service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Moore Funeral Southlawn Chapel in Tulsa, OK, at 2PM. She will be laid to rest on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, TX, at 2PM. There tentatively will be a Celebration of Life Service in March, 2021. Mom, we love you so and cannot wait to see you again in Heaven.